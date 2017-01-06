A GALLERY IS COMING… Game of Thrones Pop-Up Art Gallery launching in November Celebrating Season 6 Release

CELEBRATING THE RELEASE OF SEASON 6 ON BLU-RAYTM, DVD AND DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Fans of one of the world’s most popular TV shows now have the chance to visit an art gallery filled with a huge range of artwork inspired by GAME OF THRONES and its ever-growing influence on popular culture.

Celebrating the release of Season 6, available now on Digital Download and releasing 14 November on Blu-ray and DVD, a number of ambitious and innovative creations inspired by the characters and themes of the TV show will be on display in the GAME OF THRONES ART GALLERY at 135 Bethnal Green Road in London’s Shoreditch from Thursday 10th – Sunday 13th November.

Showcasing an incredible array of art from UK artists and competition winners, the exhibition will also feature never-before-seen sketches from the show’s creators, including original storyboards from the series storyboarder William Simpson and costume sketches and jewellery by Michelle Clapton, including MEY for Game of Thrones, Clapton’s line of jewellery and accessories seen on and inspired by Daenerys Targaryen, created in conjunction with renowned UK jewellery brand Yunus & Eliza.

Featuring installations and artwork made from a variety of materials including wood, paper, embroidery, chainmail and mosaic tiles to large scale prints from illustrators, painters and graphic designers, the variety of work on display from talented UK artists will ensure this is a must-visit exhibition for any Game of Thrones or general art enthusiast.

Fans of the show were also called to awaken their artistic flair via a Fan Art competition that ran on the HBO UK website where ten talented winners were chosen by Isaac Hempstead-Wright (Bran Stark in the show) and will also be displayed alongside the working artists’ creations.

The GAME OF THRONES GALLERY is a must-do experience for any Game of Thrones fan, just in time for Season 6 on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Download on 14th November – available to pre-order now.

EVENT DETAILS:

Free entry

Thursday 10th – Friday 11th November (Opening Times: Noon – 9pm)

Saturday 12th - Sunday 13th November (Opening Times: 10am – 6pm)

135 Bethnal Green Road, London, E2 7DG

