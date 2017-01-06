SYNOPSIS

THE INFILTRATOR, an adrenaline-filled drama directed by Brad Furman (The Lincoln Lawyer, Runner Runner), will hit cinemas on 16th September.

Based on a true story, Federal agent ROBERT “BOB” MAZUR (Bryan Cranston) goes deep undercover to infiltrate Pablo Escobar’s drug trafficking scene plaguing the nation in 1986 by posing as slick, money-laundering businessman Bob Musella.

Teamed with impulsive and streetwise fellow agent EMIR ABREU (John Leguizamo) and rookie agent posing as his fiancé KATHY ERTZ (Diane Kruger), Mazur befriends Escobar’s top lieutenant ROBERTO ALCAINO (Benjamin Bratt). Navigating a vicious criminal network in which the slightest slip-up could cost him his life, Mazur risks it all building a case that leads to indictments of 85 drug lords and the corrupt bankers who cleaned their dirty money, along with the collapse of the Bank of Credit and Commerce International, one of the largest money-laundering banks in the world.

TRAILER

RELEASE DATE

September 16, 2016

DIRECTOR

Brad Furman

WRITER

Ellen Brown Furman (screenplay), Robert Mazur (book)

COMPANY

Warner Bros. Pictures

GENRE

Crime, Drama

CERT

15

RUNTIME

127 minutes

IMAGES

