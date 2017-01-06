The Real ‘Top Toys for Christmas’ As Voted For By Children Unveiled By YouTube Star Tiana At KIDTROPOLIS

The kids have spoken! The much anticipated Top Toys for Christmas, as voted for by children,were finally unveiled yesterday at Kidtropolis by YouTube star Tiana of Toys and Me and children’s TV presenter Nigel Clarke. The ToyTesters.tv Awards was celebrating it’s third annual awards where only the best toys – as voted by children themselves – make it on to the list.

The Top Toy for Christmas, as decided by children was:

1: Skylanders: Imaginators (Activision) (£49.99)

And the Runnners up:

2: Hatchimals (Spin Master) (£59.99)

3: Nerf Modulus Tri-Strike Blaster (Hasbro) (£59.99)

4: Play-Doh Ice Cream Castle (Hasbro) (£19.99)

5: Air Storm Firetek Bow (Zing Global Ltd.) (£29.99)

6: Anki OVERDRIVE Supertrucks (ANKI) (£59.99)

7: Furby Connect (Hasbro) (£99.99)

8: Zoomer Chimp (Spin Master) (£119.99)

9: Silly Sausage (John Adams) (£19.99)

10: VTechKidi Super Star (VTech) (£49.99)

11: Star Monsters (Magic Box Int. Toys, S.L.U) (£0.99-£8.00)

12: Super 11 The Ultimate Football Strategy Game (Premium World Ltd) (£29.95)

13: Simon Air (Hasbro) (£24.99)

14: Transformers Power Surge Optimus Prime (Hasbro) (£49.99)

15: Robot Engineer (Thames and Kosmos UK LP) (£35.00)

16: Kidizoom Selfie Cam (VTech) (£49.99)

17: My Little Pony Explore Equestria Crystal Empire Castle (Hasbro) (£42.99)

18: Monopoly Ultimate Banking (Hasbro) (£19.99)

19: Sam Labs – Inventor Kit (SAM Labs) (£99.00)

20: HUE Animation Studio (Ascent Information Technology Ltd trading as HUE) (£49.95)

Kidtropolis, the funtastic event for kids and families, took place this week at ExCeL London, with a host of fun and exciting experiences for kids aged 12 and under. Gemma Gallagher of ToyTesters.TV said “The ToyTesters.tv Awards gives children the opportunity to have a voice, because when it comes to favourite toys, children often have very different choices to adults. I’ve been really pleased to see that the winning toys have been extremely well received from both boys and girls of all age groups. Both the winner and the first runner-up are massive surprises in terms of their appeal. I didn’t think it was possible to design a toy that children aged anywhere between 4 and 12 could love! It’s also great to see Star Monsters making an appearance on the list. At such as low price point."

The following toys were also given special awards:

Best Toy as Voted by Girls: Hatchimals (Spin Master)

Best Toy as Voted by Boys: Skylanders: Imaginators (Activision)

The Coolest Toy of 2016: Nerf Modulus Tri-Strike Blaster (Hasbro)

The Fun Most Toy of 2016: Skylanders: Imaginators (Activision)

The Best Invention of 2016: Hatchimals (Spin Master)

Best Pocket Money Spend: Star Monsters (Magic Box Int. Toys, S.L.U)

Most Awesome Gaming Toy: Skylanders: Imaginators (Activision)

Most Responsible Toy: HUE Animation Studio (Ascent Information Technology Ltd trading as HUE)

Favourite Educational Toy: Robot Engineer (Thames and Kosmos UK LP)

Kidtropolis will be returning to ExCeL London next year with more funtastic adventures and experiences for kids and families. Visit Kidtropolis for more information and to keep updated.