Porthos Films release Trailer for Indie Horror Film BLOOD MONEY from Producers Luke and Ed White

Porthos Films today announced the release of the first trailer for the indie feature, Blood Money.

After a botched art heist in France, a group of friends are left with a body on their hands and the gendarme hot on their trail. They hide the body and make plans to sell the painting and return home. But as they wait for the chance to escape from their secluded holiday home, they soon realise the body has gone missing. Paranoia and fear sets in and the friends begin to turn on each other. Soon it is clear there's a killer in the house and the group must figure out who is responsible before they all suffer the consequences.

This British film was produced by twin brothers Luke White and Ed White and with a screenplay by Emmy award winner Rosy Deacon (Shards). The film was shot over a period of two weeks on location in Normandy, France.

The film stars Ollie Barbieri (Skins, Anuvahood), Klariza Clayton (Skins, Harry Brown), and Scott Chambers (Chicken, The Hippopotamus), as well as debut performances from Sabrina Hansen and Nicholas Bourne.

The film does not currently have a release date.

