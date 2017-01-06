Lucasfilm’s ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY from Filmmaker Gareth Edwards is the UK’s Biggest Film of 2016

STAR WARS RULES THE EMPIRE, STRIKING BACK TO STEAL THE HONOURS AS ROGUE ONE BECOMES THE MOST SUCCESSFUL FILM OF THE YEAR

The Force could not be stronger with “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” as it breaks records to become the biggest film of 2016 in the UK and Ireland after just 17 days on release. The film has taken an out of this world box office of £50.7M, overtaking previous holder “Fantastic Beasts” in the final hours of the year.

2016 has been a phenomenal year for The Walt Disney Studios at the UK and Irish Box office with “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, “The Jungle Book” and “Finding Dory” all in the Top Five, with each taking over £40M. With the addition of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Captain America: Civil War”, Disney has released an incredible five of the Top Ten grossing films and, including “Zootropolis” and “Doctor Strange”, seven films this year have taken over £20M.

Critics have joined audiences in their praise for “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”:

“(it) feels essential, even magical. It has the distinct smell of victory.” - THE OBSERVER ****

“[an] exhilarating, good-natured and enjoyable adventure” - THE GUARDIAN ****

“The evil Empire is back with a vengeance” - THE DAILY TELEGRAPH ****

“It’s fantastic!” “Out of this world” - METRO *****

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is brilliant. Better than The Force Awakens, poignant, emotional, grown-up, it actually makes A New Hope even better in hindsight.” - DIGITAL SPY *****

“Another standout Star Wars film - the best since 1977" - TOTAL FILM *****

From Lucasfilm comes the first of the Star Wars standalone films, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” an all-new epic adventure. In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves.

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is directed by Gareth Edwards and stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, with Jiang Wen and Forest Whitaker. Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur and Simon Emanuel are producing, with John Knoll and Jason McGatlin serving as executive producers. “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is in UK cinemas now.

