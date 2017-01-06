For the Love of Movies: Sony Pictures Television Announces Launch of Sony Movie Channel on Freeview and Virgin

It’s going to be a great start to the new year for movie lovers everywhere! Sony Pictures Television has announced that its flagship movie channel Sony Movie Channel will launch across Freeview and Virgin on 10th January 2017.

Sony Movie Channel, currently on Sky 323, will replace MovieMix on Freeview and Virgin as the two channels are consolidating to form one mega movie destination for film fanatics across all three platforms.

Sony Movie Channel will have an enhanced schedule offering your favourite movie entertainment with a brand new look, clearly rooted in film and cinema.

The refined and refreshed Sony Movie Channel will launch with 14 channel premieres in its first month including Godzilla, Twilight, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, Maid In Manhattan, The Mask of Zorro and Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon offering a variety of contemporary, iconic and must-see movies making it a free go-to destination for movie lovers across the UK.

Kate Marsh, executive vice president of Sony Pictures Television's Western Europe International Networks division said “Sony has a rich cinematic heritage. With our knowledge and love of movies we want to present the best possible movie channel for everyone across the UK and build on our wide-ranging, successful portfolio. The cinematic new look reflects the new channel content offering - favourite movies you will know and love.”

The brand new Sony Movie Channel will launch on Tuesday 10th January with a monster marathon, featuring the channel premiere of Godzilla starring Matthew Broderick at 9pm followed by the Arnold Schwarzenegger blockbuster, Predator at 11pm.

From 10th January 2017 you can find Sony Movie Channel on Freeview 32, Sky 323 and Virgin 425.

About Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television (SPT), a Sony Pictures Entertainment company, is one of the television industry’s leading content providers, producing and distributing programming in every genre around the world and for a multitude of platforms. Since its launch in the UK TV market in 2011, its portfolio has grown to become the number 4 cable/satellite/multichannel player in the country, owning 18 channels in total, and reaching a combined total of more than 24 million viewers per month.

The SPT UK channel brands include Sony Channel, Sony Movie Channel, Movies4Men, Movie Mix and global anime VOD service, ANIMAX. Following the 2014 acquisition of CSC Media, SPT grew its slate further, to include an additional 14 channels in the kids, music and general entertainment space, including brands such as True Entertainment, Pop, Tiny Pop and Chart Show TV. Operating across the Sky, Virgin, Freeview and Freesat platforms, SPT UK boasts a current programming slate that includes top-rated daytime dramas, landmark series, critically acclaimed primetime dramas, comedies and films.

About Sony Movie Channel

We offer a variety of contemporary, iconic and must-see movies that you will know and love. From cult classics to classic rom coms, action movies to moving dramas, we know what we are talking about when it comes to good movies. We are inclusive of everyone’s taste and love movies as much as you do.

Sony Movie Channel – For the Love of Movies.