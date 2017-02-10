Linzi Stoppard Debuts Baby Bump at Bridget Jones’s Baby Dating Seminar and Screening to mark Home Entertainment Release

Linzi Stoppard, Fiona Wade, Carol Kirkwood and Honey G are among guests to attend a dating seminar and screening of Bridget Jones’s Baby to launch the DVD and Blu-ray of the film, out now

To celebrate the release of Bridget Jones’s Baby on DVD and Blu-ray™, Universal Pictures (UK) hosted an exclusive dating seminar with the UK’s leading dating expert James Preece, inspired by Jack Qwant (Patrick Dempsey) in the film followed by a screening of the release which is out now.

Earlier this week the red carpet event played host to a number of celebrity guests including; musician Linzi Stoppard, who debuted her baby bump at the launch with husband Will Stoppard; BBC presenter Carol Kirkwood; X-Factor contestant Honey G; Loose Women presenter Linda Robson; Emmerdale actress Fiona Wade; Victoria actress Nell Hudson and BBC presenter Sonali Shah.

In Bridget Jones’s Baby, Oscar® winners Renée Zellweger and Colin Firth are joined by Patrick Dempsey for the next chapter of the world’s favourite singleton in Bridget Jones’s Baby. Directed by Sharon Maguire (Bridget Jones’s Diary), the new film in the beloved comedy series based on creator Helen Fielding’s heroine finds Bridget unexpectedly expecting.

After breaking up with Mark Darcy (Firth), Bridget Jones’s (Zellweger) “happily ever after” hasn’t quite gone according to plan. Fortysomething and single again, she decides to focus on her job as top news producer and surround herself with old friends and new. For once, Bridget has everything completely under control. What could possibly go wrong?

Then her love life takes a turn and Bridget meets a dashing American named Jack (Dempsey), the suitor who is everything Mr. Darcy is not. In an unlikely twist she finds herself pregnant, but with one hitch... she can only be fifty percent sure of the identity of her baby’s father.

