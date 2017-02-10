Garth Davis’ LION: In Cinemas NOW – From Dakota Fanning to Selena Gomez: Sunny Pawar & The Best Child-Actor Debuts

The narrative and performance in Lion is not the only thing that will capture viewer’s hearts. Breakout star, Sunny Pawar, delivers a dual power performance both on the silver screen and in real life.

Lion is the true story of a five year old Indian boy, Saroo, who accidently becomes separated from his family, and later adopted by an Australian couple. As a young man, Saroo begins to search to find his home using only vague memories and the power of Google Earth.

The casting process for the perfect young version of Saroo Brierley was quite extensive. In a search of over 2,000 tapes and endless auditions of children in India, Mumbai native Pawar’s presence was notable. With talent and luck on his side, Sunny was chosen, and director Garth Davis knew he had found the right actor.

At just eight years old Pawar has had a supporting role in a Golden Globe nominated film, become a hometown hero, an activist for his country by becoming a #LionHeart Ambassador which provides financial aid and assets to children in India, and met President Obama.

With Sunny’s debut Lion now in cinemas, we’ve decided to take a look at some other famous debuts...

Dakota Fanning

At just the age of five, Dakota landed a Screen Actors Film award for staring in I am Sam, a heart-warming film that depicts a mentally challenged man and the obstacles he faces while raising his daughter. Dakota’s memorable films include The Cat in the Hat (2003), Uptown Girls (2003), Man on Fire (2004), and Hide and Seek, Hounddog (2007). With nearly 18 years in the film industry, she continues to work on blockbuster hits and stay in demand.

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith has done an exceptional job maintaining his family’s legacy. At eight he made his acting debuted on the big screen staring with his father, Will Smith, in The Pursuit of Happyness (2006). Smith’s most significant role to date was staring in the reboot of the classic 1984 film, The Karate Kid. With three films debuting at Number 1 at the American Box office under his belt, he has expanded his career and moved into music and fashion; notably collaborating with Justin Bieber on a hit song.

Emma Watson

The world has had a front row seat watching the evolution of Emma Watson’s career due to the Harry Potter trilogy that endured for about a decade. We were introduced to her talent when she was nine years old in the first instalment in 2001, and grew with the character for 11 years. Watson’s career has blossomed from acting to modelling, fashion and most notably activist activity, and she continues to work on films that have helped successfully shed her “child star” image. One of the highest paid actresses under 30, her most recent work includes My Week With Marilyn (2011), The Perks of Being A Wallflower (2012),The Bling Ring (2013), The End of the World (2013), and Noah (2014). Her next venture includes the Disney animated movie Beauty and the Beast, playing Belle.

Abigail Breslin

Abigail Breslin continues to blossom in her career. The Academy Award-nominated actress had her film debut at six years old in a horror film starring Mel Gibson, and her breakout role in Little Miss Sunshine (2006), which landed her a best supporting actress Oscar nomination. She continues to work on great projects, and is currently starring in the hit series Scream Queens, a comedy horror show with other A-list actors.

Selena Gomez

It’s hard to image the A-list scarlet as a seven year old Barney and Friends cast member. She has gone on to become one of the most popular stars of our generation, and the most followed person on Instagram. She had her breakout role in Wizards of Waverly Place on the Disney Channel, as the main character. Selena has starred in various movies since then but has focused more on her music career. Currently she is working on Thirteen Reasons Why as an executive producer.

