Disney unveil the New Poster, Trailer and Film Stills for MOANA from renowned filmmaking team of Ron Clements and John Musker

Ahead of its release in December, The Fan Carpet are excited to present New Trailer, Poster and Film Stills for MOANA, courtesy of Disney.

Three thousand years ago, the greatest sailors in the world voyaged across the vast Pacific, discovering the many islands of Oceania. But then, for a millennium, their voyages stopped – and no one today knows why.

From Walt Disney Animation Studios comes “Moana,” a sweeping comedy adventure about a spirited teenager who sails out on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and fulfil her ancestors’ unfinished quest. During her journey, Moana (voice of Auli’i Cravalho) meets the once-mighty demi-god Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson), and together, they traverse the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous fiery creatures and impossible odds.

Directed by the renowned filmmaking team of Ron Clements and John Musker (“The Little Mermaid,” “Aladdin,” “The Princess & the Frog”) and produced by Osnat Shurer (“Lifted,” “One Man Band”), “Moana” sails into UK cinemas on December 2.

Starring the voice talents of Auli’i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Nicole Scherzinger, Temuera Morrison, Jemaine Clement and Alan Tudyk, Moana hits Cinemas on December 2.

#Moana

Moana Film Page

MOANA SAILS INTO UK CINEMAS ON DECEMBER 2