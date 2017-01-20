Dancer: Live Film Premiere and Sergei Polunin Performance to Take Place this March Presented by Dogwoof

EVENT WILL BE BROADCAST LIVE INTO OVER 200 CINEMAS

TICKETS GO ON SALE ON JANUARY 20

Dogwoof is delighted to announce that the live film premiere of acclaimed documentary film DANCER will take place at the iconic London Palladium on Thursday 2nd March and will be broadcast into over 200 cinemas across the UK on the night.

To celebrate the release of DANCER on March 10, audience members will be treated to a screening of the film followed by a breathtaking live performance of ‘Take Me To Church’ by ballet sensation and star of the film, Sergei Polunin. This will be the first time Polunin has performed the dance - which has generated over 17million YouTube views - live in front of a UK audience. Following the performance, Polunin will also take part in a Q&A about the film and his career.

DANCER offers a uniquely personal portrait of a most singular man and dancer. Blessed with astonishing power and poise, Sergei Polunin took the dance world by storm and became the Royal Ballet’s youngest ever principal. At the peak of his success, aged 21, he walked away, driven to the brink of self-destruction by stardom - his talent more a burden than a gift.

DANCER is directed by Steve Cantor, and produced by Gabrielle Tana. It is a Baby Cow Films, BBC Films and Magnolia Mae Films production and will be distributed in the UK and Ireland by Dogwoof.

Tickets for the premiere on March 2 go on sale on January 20 and will be available online.

DANCER WILL BE RELEASED IN CINEMAS ON MARCH 10