Coming Soon: Uplifting Multi Award Winning film CHANGEOVER from Filmmaker Estes Tarver takes a Positive Look at Teen Mental Health

“An important piece of social commentary that ranks with the best of independent drama.” – John Higgins, Cinemajam - London

“Changeover is a film puissant, one that pulls the drapes on parent-child issues that are even more tectonic in real life.” - D.F. Whipple, New Hope Film Festival PA

“Wonderful script, very beautiful.” – Vania Amitrano Fiuggi Film Festival, Italy

“It is testament to the acting and the writing that, despite the heart-rending subject matter, this is a heartening, uplifting play of warmth and optimism” -Tony Lee, Tonysfolio.net

Written, Produced, Directed by, and starring Estes Tarver

The Film Festival Doctor Rebekah Louisa Smith has joined forces with American writer/producer/director Estes Tarver to bring this award winning film to the UK. An independent release has been scheduled which will be run largely via the cinema-on-demand platform ourscreen and take the form of a tour of key UK cities rather than a general release. Screenings will only go ahead if sufficient presales of tickets are reached. We are confident that with the support and enthusiasm Changeover has met thus far on the international festival circuit, that we will reach our targets. A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to Young Minds, the UK’s leading charity committed to improving the emotional wellbeing and mental health of children and young people.

Teenager Hayley (Madeline Taylor) loses both her parents in a car accident and moves in with her single-parent uncle (Tarver) in a bid to rebuild her life and confidence. The challenges are immense, they must learn to form a new family and battle the obstacles of PTSD, moving on from the accident, and accepting each other as a new family. Despite support and help from a doctor after a failed suicide attempt, Hayley struggles. Eventually she makes a friend at school, who helps her to focus. It is a hopeful movie with a positive look at teen mental health issues and coping mechanisms.

Writer/Director Tarver says “Changeover came into being because I wanted to write a film that dealt with the stigma of mental health (anxiety, depression, PTSD, teen suicide), but more importantly to really show how mental health is so prevalent in today’s world and is a common problem and disease affecting normal people. Mental illness affects everyone…So Changeover deals with a teenage girl that we as the audience can connect with. We then go on a journey with her to overcome the tragedy of the death of her parents and her PTSD/anxiety issues from the wreck and the loss of her parents.”

CHANGEOVER from Estes Tarver on Vimeo.

The film, which has been positively likened to the popular Manchester by the Sea, was first shown at The Century Club in London and at WorldFest (Houston) 2016, the third largest indie film festival in the US, winning the gold REMI award for Best Dramatic Feature and Best Actor for Estes Tarver from the Houston Broadcast Film Critics. Other nominations received from the Houston Broadcast Film Critics included Best Actress for Madeline Taylor and Best Picture.

Recently the film won L.A.’s the Valley Film Festival’s Grand Jury prize for Best Feature Film and during January 2017 it won the top four Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema’s awards for Best Feature Film, Best Supporting Actor for Carter Godwin, Best Screenplay & Best Director.

TICKETS AVAILABLE AT OURSCREEN NOW

RECENT REVIEWS

Tonysfolio.net

CinemaJam

New Hope Film Festival

Mission Statement from Estes Tarver

The script came about because I myself dealt with depression and anxiety primarily in my late teens to late twenties. CHANGEOVER is not based on a true story but really based on a lot of true events that I blended into a fictional story encompassing all of them. I work with a lot of kids and see occurrences on a regular basis that are way more common than people realize.

When things got really tough I was diagnosed, and through treatment I was able to come through it a stronger person. I believe it has also helped me to help others dealing with these issues.

I hope Changeover helps people undergoing mental health to understand that they are not alone in their struggle and that there is a hopeful future for them. Changeover not only highlights the struggle of the victim, it also highlights the struggle of the caregiver. It takes patience and perseverance for all involved and Changeover gives perspective on how to make it through what can be a tough and frightening journey.

My wish for the film is to reach as many people as possible with this message because everyone is affected by mental illness whether they are dealing with it themselves or know someone who is. Film and media can open a dialogue of honest discussion about tough subject matter like mental illness and that can lead to social change. This is what I would love to see Changeover accomplish”.