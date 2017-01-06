28 Days To Change Your Life: New BBC 2 Series THE RETREAT with Nick Knowles Launches with 5 Episodes this September

Nick Knowles takes an unlikely group of people (including two from DIY SOS) to a fasting, vegan, yoga, Reiki and healing retreat. The results on him and them are both hilarious and medically astounding:

An 18 stone Type 2 diabetic London taxi driver is no longer diabetic after 7 days

Nick Knowles lost 9 Kilos in 24 days

Julian decided it was a hippy cult

And Billy dealt with the loss of his daughter after 20 years

This is a health and wellbeing series like no other with results medically tested in Western hospitals.

In today’s fast paced stressful world can you change your life in 28 days?

From Monday 26th – 30th September at 7pm on BBC2 for 5 consecutive nights, THE RETREAT will downward dog into UK living rooms and reveal how we can change our lives in 28 days. Starring Nick Knowles (DIY SOS) and created by David Barrett who was inspired by his own retreat in Thailand, THE RETREAT is an entertaining and fascinating fly on the wall observational documentary TV series about the journey to a healthy mind, body and spirit.

Produced and Directed by Jeff Emerson and Exec Produced by David Barrett, Nick Knowles and Mark Foligno all of Moli-Leap Media, THE RETREAT reflects the growing trend for healthy living through diet, mindfulness and exercise. More and more people are searching for inspiration and education about weight loss improved health and the desire for a better lifestyle, less stress and an enhanced work/life balance. Underlying all of this is the undeniable fact that modern-day life and work cause us to develop bad habits – quick fixes with processed food, comfort eating, lack of exercise mean we are no longer listening to our bodies.

In the words of the Dalia Lama, when asked what surprised him the most about humanity: “Man! Because he sacrifices his health in order to make money. Then he sacrifices money to recuperate his health. And then he is so anxious about the future that he does not enjoy the present; the result being that he does not live in the present or the future. He lives as if he is never going to die, then he dies having never really lived.” In the West we seem to have become trapped in this very cycle.

Nick Knowles said “This truly has changed my life - I'm less stressed, lighter, fitter, and low in cholesterol like a good spread. I part own two vegan restaurants and still practice yoga whilst having a healthy fear of fundaLentilists - (people who bully people into being vegan). Watch this series - it could save your life!”

THE RETREAT’s Creator David Barrett said “The show’s concept was to take a team of 9 people, led by Nick Knowles, and follow them as they participate in a 28 day ‘complete wellbeing’ programme…. Having done my own retreat and being amazed at the changes to my health and well being, I thought it would be fascinating and interesting to take a group of individuals who had never considered alternative therapies before and see how they cope in that same environment. What unfolded was amazing to watch, with some astounding results that exceeded my expectations.”

AboutMoliLeap Productions

MoliLeap Productions is an independent Production Company founded by Nick Knowles, David Barrett, Jeff Emerson and Mark Foligno. It was set up to produce high quality innovative, entertaining formatted Television for the global market.