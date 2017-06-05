Marc co founded The Fan Carpet in late 2004 with Jessica Alken with the goal of connecting fans with the film talent that they admire, this was achieved with a Network of Fan Sites. As the popularity of The Fan Carpet grew, it became apparent that we needed to reach out to film studios and public relations firms in order to further grow our brand.
Marc trained as a Multimedia Designer and has diciplines in Web and Graphic Design, Video Production and Audio Authoring. He is the Media Co-Ordinator for The Fan Carpet, administering the website on a daily basis as well as various other tasks including videography, editing, graphic design and web development.
No Comment